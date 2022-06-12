Nemechek Brings Home Eighth-Place Finish at Sonoma

· Nemechek then brought his Persil Tundra TRD Pro down pit road for four tires and fuel at the stage break and communicated that his No. 4 Tundra was “struggling with some forward drive”.
· Following the pit stop, the second-generation driver lined up for the start of Stage Two in eighth.
· Nemechek fell back to 12th on the restart but would work his way back into the top-10 as the stage winded down.
· Unlike the opening stanza, Phillips called his driver down pit road with three laps remaining in Stage Two for four tires and fuel.
· With the pit strategy in play, Nemechek was scored in 22nd at the end of Stage Two.