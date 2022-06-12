Kyle Busch Dashes to 62nd Career Truck Series Win at Sonoma Raceway

What does it mean for you to get a win here in Sonoma?
“It means a lot. You look back at the history of the sport and the Truck Series growing up in California, these were their parts. It basically started in Bakersfield and Sonoma on a yearly basis there, so now that its back, it was good to come out and knock the rust off a little bit with the road racing and stuff. I didn’t want to run sim this week, so I thought the road course would knock that off. Certainly, it feels good to get our Yahoo! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro here in victory lane. Being a part of Kyle Busch Motorsports, and us being in the sport this long, it means a lot to get more diverse tracks on the schedule and get some wins at those places. Our Rowdy Manufacturing chassis was awesome today, and these guys did a really good job working their butts off.”
How important was it for you to keep the win streak going?
“I look back on the missed year of 2012, where I didn’t get a win. I think we finished second like six times that year or something stupid. That was frustrating. That’s more bitter than this one not winning, but it’s good to be able to score a win. We were in position a few times this year. We had a couple really, really fast race trucks. Vegas comes to mind, COTA (Circuit of the Americas) comes to mind, so we didn’t miss by very much, just circumstances, but proud to get one today. Everything kind of went our way, and we had a fast truck.”