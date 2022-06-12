DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Sonoma Raceway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 Start: 9th Stage 1: 10th Stage 2: 9th Finish: 32nd Hailie Deegan qualified ninth for the DoorDash 250. At the end of Stage 1, the Monster Energy F-150 was in the 10th position to earn one stage point. A penalty on pit road for a crew member over the wall too soon relegated Deegan to the back of the field for Stage 2. She did not short pit the stage and ended up ninth in Stage 2. With ten laps to go in the race, a flat right front tire sent the No. 1 into the wall on the frontstretch and ended Deegan's day early. She was credited with 32nd.