GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Sonoma

Quote: “Long day with doing double duty between running the ARCA West and Truck race at Sonoma. I'm proud of my No. 24 team, I think we showed some pretty good speed and were finally able to get our ship sailing in the right direction towards the end of the race. There's definitely still a want to gain some more, but we had a solid day and I gained a lot of confidence heading into the coming weeks of Knoxville and Nashville.”