Young’s Motorsports Sonoma Raceway June Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kaz Grala Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Steven Dawson 2022 Driver Points Position: 36th 2022 Owner Points Position: 19th Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 016 Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Welcome Back: This weekend at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Kaz Grala back as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the fourth time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and most recently at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track race respectively. Sponsor Intel: For the 12th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 250-kilometer event this weekend. Raise Your Glass: This weekend, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Cellar Scout on board as an associate sponsor for the 12th Truck Series race of the season. Launching this summer, Cellar Scout is a new tasting room discovery membership designed for the adventure-minded enthusiast to seek out new craft beverage experiences. Cellar Scout members receive special access to boutique – medium-sized wineries, breweries, and distilleries in popular regions across the US. Learn More: cellarpass.com/cellar-scout The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Saturday afternoon’s race at Sonoma Raceway. In addition to Las Vegas, COTA, Bristol and Sonoma, Grala will also compete at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. 2022: In his three Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high 14th place finish in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). In his other two events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th (Las Vegas) and 26th (Bristol Dirt) respectively. Kaz Grala Truck Series Sonoma Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Door Dash 250 will mark Grala’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the famed California road course. Kaz Grala Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Grala has made six starts throughout his career earning two top-five and three top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 10.8. World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway | Toyota 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Grala’s teammate Jesse Little made his 42nd career Truck Series start. After starting the race, a respectable 22nd aboard his No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST – Little maintained his pace inside the top-20 for a majority of the event and persevered through a green-white-checkered finish to earn his fifth top-20 finish of the year. Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson. A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 13th Truck Series race. The Door Dash 250 will be his first race as crew chief at the 1.99-mile road course. Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote: On Sonoma Raceway: “I haven’t raced at Sonoma since 2015, but I do remember it being one of my favorite tracks. Road courses — especially technical ones — are my favorite types of tracks, so naturally, this is a weekend I’ve been eying as one that will be fun for me. “It seems like every time Young’s Motorsports and I unload at a road course, we are in the mix battling up front. We were running in the top-10 at the end of the Circuit of the America's race and unfortunately got turned, so we will look to rebound this weekend and make sure everyone knows we’re there. “It’s a stacked entry list, so that’s always good for some added motivation.”