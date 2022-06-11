Saturday, Jun 11

Young’s Motorsports Sonoma Raceway June Truck Series Team Preview

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Kaz Grala

 

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 36th

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 19th

 

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 016

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome Back: This weekend at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Kaz Grala back as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the fourth time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

 

The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and most recently at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track race respectively.

 

Sponsor Intel: For the 12th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 250-kilometer event this weekend.

 

Raise Your Glass: This weekend, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Cellar Scout on board as an associate sponsor for the 12th Truck Series race of the season.

 

Launching this summer, Cellar Scout is a new tasting room discovery membership designed for the adventure-minded enthusiast to seek out new craft beverage experiences. 

 

Cellar Scout members receive special access to boutique – medium-sized wineries, breweries, and distilleries in popular regions across the US.

 

Learn More: cellarpass.com/cellar-scout

 

The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Saturday afternoon’s race at Sonoma Raceway.

 

In addition to Las Vegas, COTA, Bristol and Sonoma, Grala will also compete at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

 

2022: In his three Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high 14th place finish in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

 

In his other two events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th (Las Vegas) and 26th (Bristol Dirt) respectively.

 

Kaz Grala Truck Series Sonoma Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Door Dash 250 will mark Grala’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the famed California road course.

 

Kaz Grala Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Grala has made six starts throughout his career earning two top-five and three top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 10.8.

 

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway | Toyota 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Grala’s teammate Jesse Little made his 42nd career Truck Series start.

 

After starting the race, a respectable 22nd aboard his No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST – Little maintained his pace inside the top-20 for a majority of the event and persevered through a green-white-checkered finish to earn his fifth top-20 finish of the year.  

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

 

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 13th Truck Series race. The Door Dash 250 will be his first race as crew chief at the 1.99-mile road course.  

 

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Sonoma Raceway: “I haven’t raced at Sonoma since 2015, but I do remember it being one of my favorite tracks. Road courses — especially technical ones — are my favorite types of tracks, so naturally, this is a weekend I’ve been eying as one that will be fun for me.

 

“It seems like every time Young’s Motorsports and I unload at a road course, we are in the mix battling up front. We were running in the top-10 at the end of the Circuit of the America's race and unfortunately got turned, so we will look to rebound this weekend and make sure everyone knows we’re there.

 

“It’s a stacked entry list, so that’s always good for some added motivation.”
No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): Grofully

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 28th

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 30th

 

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 005

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

New Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades Sonoma Raceway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second win of his Truck Series career.

 

No. 131: This weekend at Sonoma, Boyd will make his 131st career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 78th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Sonoma Raceway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome Grofully as the primary marketing partner for the 12th race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

 

At Grofully, the philosophy is simple: They believe that the more you know about hair, the better you can support your body in growing and maintaining the best hair possible.

 

They’re fully committed to changing the conversations and misconceptions around hair loss by encouraging men and women to rethink how they treat their hair, from the inside and out.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Sonoma Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Door Dash 250 will mark Boyd’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the famed California road course.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Boyd has four starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 28.0.

 

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway | Toyota 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Boyd made his 77th career Truck Series start.

 

After starting 34th for the 165-lap race, Boyd maintained a solid pace in his No. 12 Hans Wiemann Chevrolet Silverado RST and continued to climb the running order throughout the race, until mechanical gremlins sent him to the garage late in the race resulting in a 31st place finish.

 

To The Point(s): Entering Sonoma, Boyd sits 28th in the championship standings.

 

40 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Colby Howard with 12 races remaining this season.

 

180 points separate Boyd from 10th in the championship standings occupied by Grant Enfinger.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 30th in the Truck Series owner standings.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 77 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.0.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Grofully Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

 

He will crew chief his 57th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 56 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

The Door Dash 250 will be his first race as crew chief at the 1.99-mile road course.  

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

 

On New Partnership With Grofully: “As a 26-year-old with a receding hair line who gets his picture taken on a regular basis, hair care is very important to me. You might say I’m hair-obsessed.

“Grofully makes it easy to have the right shampoo, conditioner, and regrowth products in my shower with their subscription service without any extra work in my super busy schedule.” 
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Austin Dillon

 

Primary Partner(s): K&L Ready Mix

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

 

2022 Driver Points Position: N|A

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 33rd

 

 

 

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 015

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome Back Champ: This weekend at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes 2011 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Austin Dillon as the driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

Earlier this season, Dillon piloted the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, earning a 14th place finish.

 

Sponsor Intel: Dillon will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST with support from K&L Ready Mix.

 

K&L Ready Mix is a mid-level ready-mix concrete supplier in Northwest Ohio.

 

Founded in 1957, we began our journey hauling construction aggregates for several years until we felt we had enough knowledge of local aggregates, we joined the concrete industry.

 

Our six concrete plants were strategically placed so that we could overlap our coverage area, making it easier for more than any one plant to service the same area or increase plant production on large-scale jobs.

 

This allows us to batch concrete at multiple plants for the same job if necessary or focus our services to local customers out of multiple locations should it be required.

 

Our resources are mostly locally purchased, with multiple locations able to utilize the same materials in an effort to keep our products consistent from one mix to the next.

 

Austin Dillon Truck Series Sonoma Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Door Dash 250 will mark Dillon’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the famed California road course.

 

Although Dillon has no laps in a truck at Sonoma, he does have seven NASCAR Cup Series starts to his credit with a track best of 13th in the most recent race in June 2021 after starting sixth driving for Richard Childress Racing.

 

Austin Dillon Truck Series Road Course Stats: Despite 72 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts to his credit from 2009 to 2022, Saturday afternoon’s race will mark Dillon's first career road course race in the Truck Series.

 

Austin Dillon Truck Series Stats: Entering Sonoma, Dillon has 72 Truck Series starts to his credit with 13 poles, seven wins, 24 top-five and 48 top-10 finishes and more than 1,000 laps led.

 

Dillon earned the series’ championship in 2011 driving for Richard Childress Racing with an average finish of 9.3.  

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Dillon as crew chief of the No. 20 K&L Ready Mix Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

 

He will crew chief his 92nd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon.

 

In his previous 91 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

 

The Door Dash 250 will be his first race as crew chief at the 1.99-mile road course.  

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Austin Dillon, please like him on Facebook (austindillon3) and follow him on Instagram (@austindillon3) and Twitter (@austindillon3).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

 

Austin Dillon Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Sonoma Raceway: “I’m ready to race in the truck series this weekend. Sonoma is always a fun track to run and I’m hoping to bring home a win for the Young’s Motorsports team.”

Race Information:

 

The Door Dash 250 (75 laps | 149 miles) is the 12th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Qualifying is set for Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on later in the day shortly after 4:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).

Young's Motorsports PR

