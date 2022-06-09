Kris Wright - DoorDash 250 Race Advance

Wright on making his debut at Sonoma Raceway: “I am excited to get back to a road course this weekend – especially to a track that I have never been to before. This will add to my growing NASCAR resume, I am learning a lot in this season. The 44 Niece Motorsports team is clicking more and more, I think we will have fun together driving this California track.”

Wright at Sonoma Raceway: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series appearance at the 1.99-mile, 10-turn road course.

On the Truck: Wright will pilot the refreshed F.N.B. Corporation paint scheme for Saturday’s DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway.

Last Time Out (Toyota 200 – Start: 17th / Finish: 33rd): Wright was collected in an incident in turn three on lap 93, forcing him to spin and make contact with the outside wall. The No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation team worked to make repairs to the rear of its Chevrolet Silverado, but were forced to take it behind the wall, resulting in a 33rd-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR