BMR Pursues Elusive Sonoma Win

Bill McAnally Racing continues its pursuit of a win at the 1.99-mile Sonoma Raceway road course in Saturday’s General Tire 200 in the wine country.

The traditional Northern California stop for the ARCA Menards Series West will be joined by the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in a doubleheader of action on Saturday, followed by a NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday.

BMR has won at 34 different tracks on the West Series circuit over the years, but Sonoma has evaded the Roseville, California-based team. BMR was strong in last year’s event, with Dylan Lupton leading the way with a second-place finish – while Granite Bay, California’s Cole Moore finished fourth in his first start there.

Moore returns in the No.99 Adaptive One Calipers Chevrolet SS, along with full-time rookie teammate Austin Herzog of Clovis, California in the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS. Joining them will be NASCAR Camping World Truck Series full-time competitors Colby Howard of Simpsonville, South Carolina, in the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet SS and Jack Wood of Loomis, California in the No. 21 Cooks Collision Chevrolet SS.

Herzog, 19, finished ninth last Saturday in his road course debut in a rain-drenched event at Portland International Raceway. The finish was his third top-10 mark of the season, leaving him sixth in the championship order after four rounds of competition. He is currently the second highest rookie driver in the standings as well.

For Moore, the Portland race resulted in an 11th-place finish, to preserve third in the championship standings. Moore will look to improve upon his fourth-place Sonoma finish of a year ago and tighten the 21-point deficit in the title fight, as well. Moore was one of seven drivers who entered the 2021 ARCA West season finale in Phoenix with a mathematical shot at the championship. He continues his bid for the 2022 title this weekend.

Howard competes for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST in the Camping World Truck Series and will race double-duty on Saturday in Sonoma. Howard has four career ARCA Menards Series starts, all with top-10 finishes. This weekend will be his debut on the West Series side and at Sonoma.

Wood competes full time in the Camping World Truck Series for GMS Racing, which has an affiliation with MHR. Wood will complete a doubleheader day as well, making his 24th career start in a truck and 10th career West Series appearance. Saturday will mark his first starts in each series at Sonoma Raceway.

BMR has come close to victory at Sonoma on several occasions. BMR’s best results there came with four entries in the 2010 race – with Paulie Harraka, Brandon Davis, Eric Holmes and Moses Smith finishing second, third, fourth and ninth, respectively. In 2006, BMR rookie teammates Brian Ickler and Peyton Sellers finished second and third, respectively.

A great group of guests from NAPA Sacramento will be in attendance with garage tours, VIP suites, and VIP guest crew members. BMR worked with Gates Hydraulics, BBB Industries, and NGK on sales events with NAPA AUTO PARTS store and shop owners, as well.

BMR PR