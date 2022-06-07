NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Sonoma Raceway

Harrison Burton, No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford F-150 Harrison Burton returns to the No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza F-150 at Sonoma Raceway for the second time in 2022. It will be his 40th career start in the NCWTS.

In his previous appearance this season at Bristol dirt in April, Burton started 23rd and finished 20th.

The Cup Series rookie will be making his debut at Sonoma this weekend and will use Saturday's DoorDash 250 as a chance to get valuable track time for Sunday's Cup Series event.

With ARCA in action at Iowa Speedway, Chad Johnston will be there working with Taylor Gray on Saturday and Seth Smith will return to the top of the pit box for the No. 17 this weekend.

Click here for Burton's career statistics.