‘Heim Time’ in Overtime at World Wide Technology Raceway

How would you sum up today’s race?

“For the rest of this year, I’ve found myself in bad spots and really have just not been able to finish races, so today really helped my mindset of just finishing, being there in the end and just keeping my truck clean. I felt like out of the whole entire top 10, everyone had damage except for me. It was great for a situation in the end, where we could win the race. Everyone at KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) and JBL, this Tundra TRD Pro was just phenomenal today. Like I said, just staying up front, staying out of trouble.”

What are your emotions like?

“It’s phenomenal. I’ve been here once before and there was nowhere near the good turn out as there was today. It was phenomenal to see all of these fans today at the Toyota 200. It was a great show.”

Can you talk about your run?