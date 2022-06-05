NCWTS Race Recap: World Wide Technology Raceway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 Start: 36th Stage 1: 26th Stage 2: 2nd Finish: 15th Due to an equipment malfunction in practice that affected her qualifying trim, Hailie Deegan clocked the 26th fastest lap ahead of the Toyota 200. However, an additional fuel cell change pre-race would mire the No. 1 to the back of the field. The 20-year-old quickly jumped 10 spots by stage end as the Monster Energy Ford F-150 carried top-five speed. Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr.’s strategy call to pit with six laps left in the stage two allowed Deegan to cycle into second place, where she fought in the top-10 before pitting on a lap 94 caution. Despite a long stop to clear a tire rub, the well-timed caution gave Deegan the opportunity to climb back to 15th as the checkered flag waved at World Wide Technology Raceway.