NCWTS Race Recap: World Wide Technology Raceway

NCWTS Race Recap: World Wide Technology Raceway NK Photography Photo
 

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150

Start: 36th

Stage 1: 26th

Stage 2: 2nd

Finish: 15th

 

Due to an equipment malfunction in practice that affected her qualifying trim, Hailie Deegan clocked the 26th fastest lap ahead of the Toyota 200. However, an additional fuel cell change pre-race would mire the No. 1 to the back of the field. The 20-year-old quickly jumped 10 spots by stage end as the Monster Energy Ford F-150 carried top-five speed. Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr.’s strategy call to pit with six laps left in the stage two allowed Deegan to cycle into second place, where she fought in the top-10 before pitting on a lap 94 caution. Despite a long stop to clear a tire rub, the well-timed caution gave Deegan the opportunity to climb back to 15th as the checkered flag waved at World Wide Technology Raceway.
 

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Start: 14th

Stage 1: 14th

Stage 2: 12th

Finish: 30th

Tanner Gray qualified 14th for the 160-lap event at World Wide Technology Raceway. He peaked as high as ninth in the opening stage before settling back into 14th. The team pitted before the end of stage two for tires, fuel and adjustments and finished the stage in 12th. Gray was running inside the top-10 for much of the final stage, but a flat tire with 14 laps remaining derailed his race and he ultimately called it a day with three laps to go and was credited with 30th.
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150

Start: 9th

Stage 1: 11th

Stage 2: 36th

Finish: 36th

Taylor Gray started ninth and finished 11th in stage one with complaints of dirty air making it hard to pass. The team pitted for tires and fuel at the stage break and restarted ninth for stage two. Contact from the 66 truck from behind sent Gray into the wall in turn three. The No. 17 F-150 wouldn't re-fire and Gray was forced behind the wall and credited with 36th
 

Next event: DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California on June 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

DGR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

