GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: World Wide Technology Raceway

Quote: “Tough race at Gateway this afternoon. With our little mishap in qualifying, we had to fight an uphill battle all race. The dirty air really got to us, and it made passing super difficult all day long. Our No. 24 Two Friends Chevy fought a loose condition all day, and we started to lose our brake pressure towards the end. My guys gave me some great pit stops and helped us get some track position, but unfortunately we just got used up on the last couple of restarts. Not a terrible finish, but not what we deserve. Looking forward to going home next week at Sonoma!”