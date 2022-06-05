Sunday, Jun 05

GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: World Wide Technology Raceway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 10TH

FINISH: 28TH

POINTS: 10TH

Quote: "Such a frustrating way to end our race at Gateway this afternoon. We had a Champion Power Equipment Chevy that was able to contend for the lead. I was being aggressive to try and grab the stage win and got loose and lost it. I'm so proud of our crew for bringing me such a fast truck this weekend; I feel like we had an opportunity to contend for the win. We still have five races until the start of the playoffs, and we are going to fight as hard as ever."
 

Jack Wood, No. 24 Two Friends Golf Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 32ND

FINISH: 19TH

POINTS: 25TH

Quote: “Tough race at Gateway this afternoon. With our little mishap in qualifying, we had to fight an uphill battle all race. The dirty air really got to us, and it made passing super difficult all day long. Our No. 24 Two Friends Chevy fought a loose condition all day, and we started to lose our brake pressure towards the end. My guys gave me some great pit stops and helped us get some track position, but unfortunately we just got used up on the last couple of restarts. Not a terrible finish, but not what we deserve. Looking forward to going home next week at Sonoma!”

