Friday, Jun 03

Young’s Motorsports World Wide Technology Raceway June Truck Series Team Preview

NASCAR Truck Series News
Young's Motorsports World Wide Technology Raceway June Truck Series Team Preview
No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
JL 02.jpg
 

Driver: Jesse Little

 

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 28th

 

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 20th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 022

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Little’s Back: This weekend at World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Little returns to the organization for his eighth of 12 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry.

 

Gateway was not initially on Little’s master 2022 Truck Series schedule, but as a courtesy, he has exchanged the race with teammate Kaz Grala.

 

Grala will now compete at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July, instead of his third career Truck Series start at Gateway, with Little taking the wheel at the Midwest facility for the first time since 2019.

 

Just Past Halfway: Saturday afternoon’s Toyota 200 presented by CK Power indicates Jesse Little is just past halfway through his 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program with the veteran team.

 

Little kicked off his partial schedule with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team with an impressive sixth-place finish aboard the No. 02 Shriners Children's Hospitals Chevrolet Silverado RST after starting a season-high ninth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

 

Overall, he has captured one top-10, three top-15s, four top-20s and holds an average finish of 19.6 entering the lone race of the 2022 Truck Series season from the iconic Illinois race track.

 

Sponsor Intel: For the 11th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Little’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 200-mile event this weekend.

 

Glad You’re Here: This weekend at Gateway, Little and his Young’s Motorsports team welcome two long-time Jesse Little partners Grindstaff Rub Company and Skuttle Tight in an associate role.

 

Grindstaff Rub Company is veteran-owned and operated specializing in small batch dry rubs and Bloody Mary mix. Grindstaff Rubs was founded in 2016 and the rubs and sauces can be found at over 30 different retailers and restaurants in the St. Louis metropolitan area. 

 

Flavor you can trust for the satisfaction you deserve.

 

Skuttle Tight is an insulated attic sealing system. Whether it is installed in new construction or in an existing home, replacing that old drafty attic hatch, Skuttle Tight is America's premier attic entry system manufacturer.

 

Skuttle Tight is based in Wilmar, Minn. and can be purchased at many lumber and home improvement stores.

 

Happy Anniversary: In May, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little celebrated the Shriners Children's® in helping to kick off its 100th Anniversary of providing life-changing care to children with the introduction of its new logo during the Dead On Tools 200.

 

Little and Shriners Children's are beginning a new campaign, commemorating the momentous occasion with a special paint scheme and die-cast depicting the 100th Anniversary logo.

 

The 2022 #givealittle campaign offers fans a chance to be a part of the occasion with a $250 donation which will not only give you the opportunity to virtually ride along with Jesse at a future race but you will receive a commemorative Shriner's Children's Young's Motorsports No. 02 Jesse Little die-cast truck.

 

The campaign trail continues with Little and the team this weekend at Gateway in a smaller role.

 

Jesse Little Truck Series World Wide Technology at Gateway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Toyota 200 presented by CK Power will mark Little’s third career Truck Series start at the 1.25-mile race track nestled in Madison, Ill.

 

In his two previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of seventh after starting ninth in the 2018 Villa Lighting Delivers The Eaton 200 for JJL Motorsports.

 

He also holds an average finish of 14.0 and has completed 318 of 320 laps, for a 99.4 percent lap completion rate.  

 

Jesse Little Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Little has made 31 starts throughout his career with five top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 24.3.

 

Charlotte Motor Speedway | North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Little made his 41st career Truck Series start.

 

After starting the race, a strong 14th aboard his No. 02 Race City Sports Memorabilia Chevrolet Silverado RST – Little maintained his pace inside the top-20 for a majority of the event, however, a Lap 131 incident in Turn 3 relegated him to a disappointing 32nd place finish.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

 

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 12th Truck Series race. The Toyota 200 will be his first race as crew chief at the 1.250-mile oval.

 

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. 

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook (Jesse Little Racing) and follow on Instagram (@JesseLittle97) and Twitter (@JesseLittle97).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote:

 

On World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: “I’ve only had limited starts at Gateway, but it’s a track I thoroughly enjoy and one I found a decent amount of success at. it’s challenging at both ends of the track and requires both arrow and mechanical balance in the setup.

 

I’m looking forward to having some local sponsors back on board as associates with Grindstaff Rub and Skuttle Tight and hope we can capitalize on the recent speed we found.”
No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
SB 12.jpg
 

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): Hans Wiemann

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 24th

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 27th

 

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 014

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of his career.

 

No. 130: This weekend at Gateway, Boyd will make his 130th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 77th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.    

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome back HairClub’s St. Louis brand Hans Wiemann as the primary marketing partner for the 11th race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

 

Located in St. Louis, Ill., Hans Wiemann has been in the hair replacement and restoration business since 1965. We utilize the very latest cutting-edge technology to help people solve their hair problems.

 

When you are ready to address your hair loss, we are here to help. Hans Wiemann provides a wide array of services to fit your needs.

 

As one of the largest hair loss treatment centers in the country, we’ll find the right solution for you, starting with a free hair and scalp analysis.

 

Hair Wars Round III: St. Louis native Spencer Boyd will be racing the No. 12 Hans Wiemann Chevrolet Silverado in part 3 of HairClub’s Hair Wars at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway this Friday, June 3. 

 

The race within the race pits Spencer Boyd against Tyler Hill for the third consecutive year. Hill will be sponsored by HairClub, the same company that owns Hans Wiemann.

 

No wager is at stake, just a pride battle of which “Hair Wars” truck can get to the start-finish line first in the 160-lap event.

 

Both HairClub and Hans Wiemann are offering NASCAR fans $250 off select solutions and a free hair health checkup as a part of Hair Wars. 

 

Find a location near you at hairclub.com/find-a-center or hanswiemann.com.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series World Wide Technology at Gateway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Toyota 200 presented by CK Power will mark Boyd’s fifth start at the 1.25-mile speedway.

 

In his four previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of 16th after starting 32nd in the 2021 Toyota 200 presented by CK Power for Young’s Motorsports.  

 

He also holds an average finish of 20.0 and has completed 636 of 643 laps, for a 98.9 percent lap completion rate.  

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has 46 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 24.0.

 

Charlotte Motor Speedway | North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Boyd made his 76th career Truck Series start.

 

After starting 27th for the 143-lap race, Boyd maintained a solid pace in his No. 12 Derm Dude™ Chevrolet Silverado RST and continued to climb the running order throughout the race and managed a 24th place finish when the checkered flag flew.

 

To The Point(s): Entering Gateway, Boyd sits 24th in the championship standings.

 

31 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Colby Howard with 13 races remaining this season.

 

156 points separate Boyd from 10th in the championship standings occupied by Matt Crafton.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 27th in the Truck Series owner standings.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 76 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.9.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Hans Wiemann Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

 

He will crew chief his 56th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 55 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

This weekend marks his second race as crew chief at the track nestled in Madison, Ill. 

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

 

On World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: “I am excited to be back in Illinois this weekend and racing at World Wide Technology Raceway, my hometown. It is a fun place to race and I’m proud to be carrying the Hans Wiemann colors on Saturday afternoon.

 

 

“It is always great to race in front of friends and family. Hopefully, we can have a clean and competitive race and bring everyone who supports me and this Young’s Motorsports team a great finish.” 
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
MM 20.jpg
 

Driver: Matt Mills

 

Primary Partner(s): J.F. Electric

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

 

2022 Driver Points Position: N|A

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 33rd

 

 

 

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 010

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome Back: This weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back veteran NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Matt Mills to pilot the No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST for the second consecutive Truck Series race.

 

Sponsor Intel: Mills will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with support from J.F. Electric.

 

J.F. Electric is a leading electrical construction company specializing in the Commercial, Industrial, Telcom and Utility segments. J.F. Electric has been in business over 50 years with the goal of delivering quality and value to every project.

 

Glad To Have You Back: Utilitra, a women-owned utility and technology solutions provider will serve in an associate role on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 11th Truck Series race of 2022.

 

He’ll Be Back For More: Following Gateway, The New Philadelphia, Ohio native will also return to the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST driving duties at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on August 13, 2022.

 

Matt Mills Truck Series World Wide Technology at Gateway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Toyota 200 presented by CK Power will mark Mill’s inaugural debut at the 1.250-mile race track.

 

Matt Mills Truck Series Stats: From 2016 to 2022, Mills has 15 starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best 15th place finish at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in March 2022 driving the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado for Young’s Motorsports.

 

In addition to Young’s Motorsports, Mills also has also made Truck Series starts for David Gilliland Racing, Faith Motorsports, Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing, Martins Motorsports and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt.

 

Charlotte Motor Speedway | North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Mills made his 15th career Truck Series start.

 

After starting a solid 23rd for the 143-lap race, Mill’s forward progress and opportunity to net his second top-20 finish of the season ended when he was turned by another competitor early in the race which relegated him and the team to a frustrating 34th place finish.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Mills as crew chief of the No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

 

He will crew chief his 92nd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon.

 

In his previous 91 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

 

This weekend marks his fifth race as crew chief at the track nestled in Madison, Ill.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Matt Mills, please like him on Facebook (Official Matt Mills Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@mattmillsracing) and Twitter (@mattmillsracing).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

 

Matt Mills Pre-Race Quote:

 

On World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: “I am excited to get to go to a new race track this weekend and a home for my sponsor JF Electric.

 

 

“A huge thanks to Tyler Young for helping put this deal together as well as the rest of the Young’s Motorsports team for working hard to get the No. 20 JF Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST ready for battle Saturday afternoon.” 

Race Information:

 

The Toyota 200 presented by CK Power (160 laps | 200 miles) is the 11th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5:05 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 5:35 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on Saturday, June 4, 2022, shortly after 12:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

Youngs Motorsports PR

