Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Preview

Notes of Interest:

Getting Back On Track: 10 races into the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, AM Racing and driver Austin Wayne Self are trying to back up their solid pace from 2021.



After picking up back-to-back top-10 finishes at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway earlier this year, the team endured five straight difficult races at Circuit of the Americas, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track during the month of April.



After two rough outings at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Kansas Speedway respectively, the team bounced back with a respectable top-20 finish at Texas Motor Speedway but endured a rocky performance last weekend at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.



Feeling that they have paid their dues, World Wide Technology Raceway Gateway is on deck this weekend and the family-owned team some hope that their bad luck is behind them and a reboot of their 2022 season awaits.



Texas Proud: Two Texas-based companies will also return to the team this weekend and serve as major partners for Austin Wayne Self this weekend at World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway.



The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN on the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the 10th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season.



Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.



AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



GO TEXAN is a widely recognized brand. It represents a diverse collection of people, products and services that are genuinely Texan. Whether it’s grown, sewn or served on a plate, more than 26 million Texans shop, travel and dine out in full support of Texas business and agriculture.



Thank You For Your Continued Support: AIRBOX Air Purifier returns to AM Racing in 2022 and will serve as a major associate marketing partner for driver Austin Wayne Self in Saturday afternoon’s Toyota 200 presented by CK Power.



AIRBOX Air Purifier prides itself on having the absolute best commercial-grade air purifier on the market. It is categorically the best in every aspect, and it is built to last a lifetime.



True engineering controls solution based on a proven scientific technology to provide the desired indoor air quality you need. AIRBOX Air Purifier creates a Safe Air Plan to repopulate the business and create the safest possible environment for owners, employees, clients, students, visitors, or just anyone who breathes air.



AIRBOX Air Purifier has partnered with the Statesville, N.C.-based team for six primary partnered races between the 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively.



Just Past Halfway: Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway is the fifth of an eight-week consecutive stretch of races for the tour.



During the month of May, the series’ competed at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and completed the month with a stop at America’s Home for Racing, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.



This weekend to kick off the month of June, the series treks to World Wide Technology (Ill.) Raceway at Gateway, with three upcoming races during the month at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville Raceway and at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 24th.



By the end of the stretch, the Truck Series will have completed 14 of its 23 races in 2022.



AM Racing x2: For the second time this season, AM Racing launched its second part-time team with a new face behind the wheel of the No. 37 Chevrolet Silverado RST.



Former NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series champion Max Gutiérrez successfully made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut in last Friday night’s N.C. Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.



Gutiérrez successfully qualified his No. 37 TOUGHBUILT Chevrolet Silverado RST on speed and stayed out of trouble throughout the event to earn a respectable 26th place finish.



The No. 37 AM Racing Chevrolet team is expected to return to Truck Series competition later this month.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series World Wide Technology at Gateway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Toyota 200 presented by CK Power will mark Self’s sixth career Truck Series start at the 1.25-mile race track nestled in Madison, Ill.



In his five previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of ninth after starting 15th in the 2021 Toyota 200 presented by CK Power for AM Racing.



He also holds an average finish of 20.0 and has completed 745 of 803 laps, for a 92.8 percent lap completion rate.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Self has made 80 starts throughout his career with eight top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 18.6.



To The Point(s): Entering Gateway, Self sits 19th in the championship standings.



29 points keep Self from 15th in the championship strandings secured by Ryan Preece with 43 percent of the 2022 Truck Series complete.



125 points separate Self from 10th in the championship standings currently held by Matt Crafton with 13 races remaining this season.



AM Racing’s No. 22 team secures 21st in the Truck Series owner standings.



Charlotte Motor Speedway | North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Self made his 139th career Truck Series start.



Despite qualifying for the race 26th, unapproved adjustments before the start of the race set Self to the rear of the field for the start of the race.



Throughout the 10th Truck Series race of the season, Self battled the handling of his No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST struggling to get the grip he needed to vault into the top-20.



Ultimately, the handling plagued Self from being a factor at the 1.5-mile speedway producing a frustrating 25th place finish at the checkered flag.



Calling the Shots: Ryan Salomon will continue to lead Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing team in 2022, including at World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway.



This weekend marks his 36th race as crew chief for Self and in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



During his tenure, he guided Self to an average finish of 18th during 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons respectively.



Career Rundown: Since 2016, Self has competed in 138 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering two top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings in 2018.



Spanning six years of Truck Series competition, he maintains an average finish of 18.7.



Did You Know? Austin Wayne Self and his wife Jennifer have 16 chickens and a dog named Echo.



The couple is also expecting and will welcome their first child, a girl in June of 2022.



Lineup: In addition to AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN continuing their roles as the primary marketing partner for Self in 2022, the AM Racing team will also receive support from, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and JB Henderson Construction.



Follow on Social Media: For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

Austin Wayne Self Pre-Race Quotes:

On World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway: “I’m optimistic about going to Gateway this weekend. We had a very solid run last year and I’m hopeful we’ll be able to duplicate that performance or better it on Saturday afternoon.



“We are bringing the same No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado we competed with at Texas Motor Speedway last month and I’m confident we can apply what we learned there and it will make us even more competitive than we have been the past couple of races.”



On 2022 Season: “We are approaching the halfway point of the 2022 season and we are desperate to get some luck back on our side. It has been heavily frustrating to have some good race trucks but just have circumstances prevent us from getting the finishes we deserve.



“There is no quit in this team, however. We will continue to fight and never surrender until the checkered flag waves on the season at Phoenix in November.”

AM Racing PR