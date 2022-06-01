Gase to race in his home state at Knoxville Speedway

Joey Gase is excited to be racing the #31 Sparks Energy truck for On Point Motorsports at Knoxville Speedway. “Ever since XFINITY stopped going to Iowa Speedway it has been a huge disappointment to me,” said Gase. “Now thanks to the Camping World Truck Series, the great people at Sparks Energy and On Point Motorsports I get to race in front of my friends and family again in the great state of Iowa!”



Joey was born and raised in Cedar Rapids, IA. He grew up racing at Hawkeye Downs Speedway and has been racing at Iowa Speedway since he was 15 years old. Surprisingly, Joey has very little dirt experience and is looking forward to the challenge!



Sparks Inc. was founded in 2007 to address a growing need by both Investor-Utilities and Electric Co-ops for a quality workforce to perform storm response and energy restoration services. The Sparks Inc. tem has over 35 years of experience in utility construction and management. Sparks is a committed leader in Energy Restoration Management. Their crews are qualified for overhead/underground distribution, transmission, substation and ROW operations.



Make sure to tune in to FS1 7:00 PM est June 18th!



To stay up to date with the team make sure to give them a follow at Joey Gase Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Joey Gase Racing PR