GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: World Wide Technology Raceway

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment. com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will race with GMS Racing chassis no. 325 in St. Louis. This chassis was last raced by Grant at Kansas Speedway where it finished in third place just a few races ago, and was driven to victory lane at Martinsville Speedway in 2021 with Zane Smith.

- Flexing Some Muscle: With three top-five finishes in the bank so far in 2022, Grant Enfinger, Charles Denike, and the No. 23 team are hungry for more. A strong second place run at Charlotte Motor Speedway served as a huge morale boost for the organization, and heading to a track where GMS Racing has three wins at in the past, their first victory of the season just might be on the horizon.

- Playoffs Outlook: Entering this weekend's event at World Wide Technology Raceway, there remains only six races left to run until the start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs. Grant Enfinger currently sits in ninth position in the points standings, wielding a 42 point gap to the cutoff line. The No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevy currently holds down the tenth position in the owners' points standings, with a 14 point gap to the nearest truck.

- Driver Appearances: Grant Enfinger will participate in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver autograph session on Saturday morning in the infield fan zone at Gateway. Fans are encouraged to attend to meet their favorite NCWTS drivers from 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM local time.

- GE Quote: “I am heading into this weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway with a lot of confidence. Charles and all of GMS Racing team have been putting in so much effort, and I feel like it’s starting to pay off. Gateway is a track that falls right in my wheelhouse, and knowing the team’s successful history here, I am ready to capitalize on a great race. We have been showing some signs of great improvement over the past few weeks, and I feel that we should be able to contend for the win this weekend."