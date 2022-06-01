Grindstaff Rub to Sponsor Jesse Little and the 02 Youngs Chevy at WWTR

When Jim Grindstaff learned that Jesse was adding another race to his 2022 schedule he knew this was the right time and the perfect opportunity to partner with Jesse again in the NASCAR Camping World Series at World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly Gateway International Raceway).

“I love racing and wanted to get involved in the sport,” Jim said. “In 2018 I saw that Jesse had an unsponsored truck so I reached out to him through Instagram and set up a meeting with Jesse and the team to talk about a partnership. The rest you can say is history! I am excited to see Jesse back in the Truck Series and I am looking forward to this weekend with Jesse and the Youngs Motorsports team.”

If you are able to make the trip to World Wide Technology Raceway, Jim will be camping on the west side near the parking lot and will be fully loaded up on rubs and sauces to give away. Look for the No. 6 flag with red, white, and blue stars.

“I am so excited that Jim is on the truck again this weekend. Family and food are a perfect match and that is what a partnership with Grindstaff Rub offers,” Jesse said. “Be sure to check out the fun videos Jim creates for the Grindstaff Rubs Facebook page. He shares grilling tips and inspiration for using Grindstaff Rubs and Sauces. I promise you will want to see all of the delicious food he creates!”

Grindstaff Rub Company was founded in 2016 by US Air Force veteran Jim Grindstaff in Belleville, Ill. The company began by offering an All-Purpose Rub and the Three Kings Rub and has since introduced a Noble Blend Rub, Kickin’ Carolina Sauce, Fat Apple BBQ Sauce, and Smackin’ Jalapeno Sauce and Chili Seasoning.

When in the St Louis area also visit the two restaurants owned by Jim:

Jack Nolens St Louis Mo. where you may dine on the patio, inside, carry out, or order online. Check out the Firecracker Burger that was voted a Burger of the Month, July 2020, or any of the other hand-held menu items and sides.

AJ’s Smashed and Smoked Belleville, Ill. also offers dining both inside and on the patio and a carry-out option. There are many hand-held menu options including the famous Melissa Melt, a Texas-Style Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich, or a Pesto Grilled Cheese with a side of Grindstaff Bloody Mary mix to dip it in.

Jesse Little Racing PR