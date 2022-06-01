Rajah Caruth to Make NCWTS Debut for Spire Motorsports This Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway

Spire Motorsports announced today ARCA Menards Series standout Rajah Caruth will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut aboard the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s Toyota 200 presented by CK Power at World Wide Technology Raceway.



Caruth, 19, has logged five ARCA Menards Series starts in 2022. The Washington D.C., native has earned three top-five and four top-10 finishes over those five races, including a career-best second-place finish two weeks ago at Kansas Speedway. He is currently the division’s championship points leader a quarter of the way through the season.



“I’m thrilled to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway with Spire Motorsports and Chevrolet. To drive the Confluence Music Festival Chevrolet Silverado and represent the Steward family and World Wide Technology is truly an honor. I’m grateful to represent them on and off the racetrack. This is the big break I’ve been striving for and I’m going to make it count.”



“Confluence Festival: Crossroads of Concert & Community” - a showcase of innovation, talent and live entertainment – will be featured as the team’s primary sponsor.



The Confluence Festival will encompass the entire weekend and kicks off at Ballpark Village Fan Fest on June 2. The event shifts into high gear June 3-5 at World Wide Technology Raceway featuring live entertainment from a diverse lineup of musical acts including Old Dominion, Nelly, Cole Swindell, Kameron Marlowe and numerous other artist and performers.



“Raj Caruth is a rising star in the world of motor racing, and the Steward Family and World Wide Technology are thrilled to sponsor Raj in his St. Louis debut, June 4, in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” said David L. Steward, Founder and Chairman of World Wide Technology, the largest Black-owned company in the United States. “St. Louis is also making its debut with the NASCAR Cup Race on Sunday, and we have a wonderful package of top-tier racing, music and science, engineering, technology and math activities for students. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be a celebration of all that is possible in racing, music and community.”



Spire Motorsports has fielded an entry in four NCWTS races in 2022 with an All-Star driver lineup including Austin Hill (Daytona), Alex Bowman (Austin), William Byron (Martinsville) and Chase Elliott (Bristol), earning one win (Byron) and a pair of top 10s.



The team is led by championship-winning industry veterans Mike Greci and Kevin “Bono” Manion.



“Rajah Caruth is a rising star and we’re thrilled the help him take the next logical step in his career this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Rajah has a tremendous upside and he’s proven that on multiple occasions in the ARCA Menards Series. He has the kind of talent Spire Motorsports looks for and this type of opportunity is exactly what my partner T.J. Puchyr and I had in mind when we decided to field a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team. We’re grateful to our friends with the Confluence Festival and World Wide Technology for helping us pull it all together so Rajah can make his first Truck Series start this weekend.”



The Toyota 200 presented by CK Power from World Wide Technology Raceway will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, June 4 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 11th of 23 races on 2022 NCWTS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR