Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks World Wide Technology Raceway Preview

We are in the middle of an eight-week stretch of races. Do you enjoy having races every week?

“I enjoy it because it’s more seat time for myself and the more you are in the seat, the more you are making laps -- it doesn’t matter where you are at. I’m mastering my craft and getting better with my craft every single weekend, so the more I can be in the seat every single weekend, the faster that progression grows. With that being said, I’ve been a really big fan of it, and I know my fans have been big fans of it as well. I know it’s been really hard on my crew guys, the shop guys and everybody at KBM, so a big tip of the hat to everybody there that’s been working really hard. I’m really proud of everybody because they’ve been working endless hours just to get us to the race track. Really proud of those guys for giving us really fast Safelite Tundras.”

Is Gateway a unique track to race at?

“It’s very unique. It’s a little over a mile and it kind of falls under the same category as Iowa, is it a short track or is it not a short track? I believe that Iowa is a short track and I believe Gateway is also a short track and with that being said, that is my background and my roots and I’m really excited to go Gateway and finally get off these mile-and-a-halves. We’ve had good strong runs and have a win on a mile-and-a-half this year, but I don’t like mile-and-a-halves and I’d much rather be at a short track somewhere in America. So, I’m really happy to be going to Gateway with my whole Safelite KBM crew.”

How does racing at Gateway during the day compare to racing there at night?