Tuesday, May 31

NASCAR Truck Series News
Tuesday, May 31 6
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: World Wide Technology Raceway
 

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150    

  • The Toyota 200 will mark Hailie Deegan's second career start at World Wide Technology Raceway, her 34th NCWTS appearance.
  • Deegan recorded her best career finish at Gateway, finishing 9th in last year's contest — up 12 spots from her starting position.
  • The 20-year-old's debut at Gateway was historic, scoring the best finish for a woman at a non-superspeedway race in the NCWTS.
  • World Wide Technology Raceway is statistically one of Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr's best tracks, averaging a finish of 7.9 while netting one career win, four top-fives and nine top-10's in 11 total appearances.
  • Click here for Deegan's career statistics.
 

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

  • Tanner Gray will make his 11th NCWTS start of the 2022 season and third career start at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday afternoon.
  • In his previous two appearances at the 1.25-mile oval referred to as Gateway, Gray has finishes of 10th and 19th.
  • Last Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 23-year-old took advantage of fresher tires on a late race restart to drive from 14th to sixth and earn his first top-10 since Atlanta Motor Speedway.
  • Jerry Baxter has found considerable success at Gateway throughout his career, coming away victorious in NCWTS competition on two occasions — 2014 with Bubba Wallace and 2016 with Christopher Bell. In total between the Truck and Xfinity Series', Baxter has two wins, five top-fives and six top-10s.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.

 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150

  • Taylor Gray will climb behind the wheel of the No. 17 F-150 at World Wide Technology Raceway for his third start of the NCWTS season.
  • Last season at Gateway, Gray started 26th and finished 12th to earn the second best finish of his Truck Series career.
  • In two starts this season, the 17-year-old driver has been mired with bad luck and relegated to two 26th-place finishes at both Circuit of the Americas and Martinsville.
  • Saturday's race will be the second career appearance at Gateway for both crew chief Chad Johnston and Gray as they look to get a handle on the 1.25-mile racetrack.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.

DGR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

