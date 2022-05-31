NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: World Wide Technology Raceway

|
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Tanner Gray will make his 11th NCWTS start of the 2022 season and third career start at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday afternoon.
- In his previous two appearances at the 1.25-mile oval referred to as Gateway, Gray has finishes of 10th and 19th.
- Last Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 23-year-old took advantage of fresher tires on a late race restart to drive from 14th to sixth and earn his first top-10 since Atlanta Motor Speedway.
- Jerry Baxter has found considerable success at Gateway throughout his career, coming away victorious in NCWTS competition on two occasions — 2014 with Bubba Wallace and 2016 with Christopher Bell. In total between the Truck and Xfinity Series', Baxter has two wins, five top-fives and six top-10s.
