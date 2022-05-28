Chandler Smith Finishes Eighth at Charlotte

· Smith lined up at the bottom of the sixth row when the Final Stage went green on lap 65.
· The Safelite Tundra TRD Pro was running 11th when Stockman elected to be the first truck to hit pit road for regularly scheduled pit stops under green on lap 94.
· When pit stops cycled through Smith was scored in the sixth position with 25 laps remaining.
· As the race continued caution free, Stockman asked his young driver to save fuel with 15 laps remaining. While saving fuel to make it to the end of the race, the Safelite Tundra began to fall back and was scored in the 11th spot when the caution came out with four laps remaining.
· The No. 18 Toyota lined up outside the top 20 when the field took the green flag for NASCAR overtime. Over the course of two overtime periods, Smith was able to battle his way back to an eight-place finish. It was his third consecutive and seventh top-10 finish this season.