NCWTS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Ryan Preece, No. 17 RaceChoice.com Ford F-150 Start: 8th Stage 1: 3rd Stage 2: 3rd Finish: 11th Ryan Preece qualified in the eighth position for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. The 31-year-old made immediate gains on the initial restart, reaching the third position by the lap 20 mark. After battling throughout the top-three positions in stages one and two, the Berlin, CT native snatched the lead early in stage three before settling into the second position until a caution with four to go would set up a dramatic green-white checkered finish. On the subsequent restart, Preece held steady on the outside row before being pushed up the track and into the outside wall. The caution would fly once again as leader Carson Hocevar proceeded to go around following his contact with Preece. Despite retaining the first position following the caution, Preece would have to pit from the lead in order to fix a flat tire, eventually finishing in 11th after the race's final restart.