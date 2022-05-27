Young’s Motorsports Charlotte Motor Speedway May Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Jesse Little Primary Partner(s): Race City Sports Memorabilia Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Steven Dawson 2022 Driver Points Position: 24th 2022 Owner Points Position: 18th Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 012 Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Little’s Back: This weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Little returns to the organization for his seventh of 12 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry. Just Past Halfway: Friday night’s N.C. Education Lottery 200 indicates Jesse Little is just past halfway through his 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program with the veteran team. Little kicked off his partial schedule with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team with an impressive sixth-place finish aboard the No. 02 Shriners Children's Hospitals Chevrolet Silverado RST after starting a season-high ninth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. Overall, he has captured one top-10, three top-15s, four top-20s and holds an average finish of 17.5 entering the lone race of the 2022 Truck Series season from the Concord, N.C. race track. Welcome Aboard: For the 10th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Race City Sports Memorabilia as the primary sponsor on Little’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 201-mile event this weekend. Cody DeForge and Race City Sports Memorabilia help you show off your devotion to that driver by providing you with a large collection of racing memorabilia to help you start or complete your collection. Also, Race City Sports Memorabilia was created to help race fans grow their collection of top-notch memorabilia. Check out Racing City Sports Memorabilia’s Facebook group to find the perfect piece of memorabilia to add to your collection and to learn more about the collaboration with Little and their Facebook Page to read about all things NASCAR. Happy Anniversary: Earlier this month, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little celebrated the Shriners Children's® in helping to kick off its 100th Anniversary of providing life-changing care to children with the introduction of its new logo during the Dead On Tools 200. Little and Shriners Children's are beginning a new campaign, commemorating the momentous occasion with a special paint scheme and die-cast depicting the 100th Anniversary logo. The 2022 #givealittle campaign offers fans a chance to be a part of the occasion with a $250 donation which will not only give you the opportunity to virtually ride along with Jesse at a future race but you will receive a commemorative Shriner's Children's Young's Motorsports No. 02 Jesse Little die-cast truck. The campaign trail continues with Little and the team this weekend at Charlotte in a smaller role. Jesse Little Truck Series Charlotte Motor Speedway Track Stats: Friday night’s N.C. Education Lottery 200 will mark Little’s fourth Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway. In his three previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of 14th after starting 22nd in the 2019 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 for his family-owned JJL Motorsports team. He also hasn’t finished worse than 21st in his three starts between 2018 to 2020. Additionally, Little also has two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with a track-best of 15th after starting 34th in the 2020 Alsco 300 driving for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller. Jesse Little Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Little has made 30 starts throughout his career with five top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 18.1. Texas Motor Speedway | SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, Little made his 40th career Truck Series start. After starting the race 22nd aboard his No. 02 RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems Chevrolet Silverado RST, Little and the team worked diligently to improve the handling of his race truck, including Stage 3 where Little was able to muscle into the top-20. Little finished 19th in No Limits, Texas earning his fourth top-20 finish of the 2022 season. Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson. A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 11th Truck Series race. The North Carolina Education Lottery will be his first race as crew chief at the 1.5-mile oval. Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. Follow on Social Media: For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook (Jesse Little Racing) and follow on Instagram (@JesseLittle97) and Twitter (@JesseLittle97). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote: On Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Charlotte has become one of my favorite races of the year. It is the one everyone is excited about all week long, friends and family all get to come, and that added pressure makes it that much more special when you do well. “I’m looking forward to building on the momentum we gained in Texas and with a little bit of help on track position we’re not far from knocking off the top 10.”