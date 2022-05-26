Max Gutiérrez Set for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Debut with AM Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway

AM Racing confirmed today that former NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series champion Max Gutiérrez will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut in Friday night’s N.C. Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.



Charlotte will signify the first of several Truck Series races this season where Gutiérrez, a former winner in the ARCA Menards Series will pilot the team’s second entry on a part-time entry with additional races to be announced soon.



“I am very excited to reach the goal of getting the opportunity to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut with AM Racing this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Gutiérrez. “I am so thankful to everyone that has made this possible and is supporting me in this next chapter of my career.”



Gutiérrez’s Truck Series debut will be supported by a roster of his longtime supporters not only in ARCA competition but throughout his racing career in his homeland of Mexico.



TOUGHBUILT will serve as the primary marketing partner of the No. 37 Chevrolet Silverado RST, while additional support pours in from Bolsa DX, GoGig, Teknekk and Telmex.



“After years of competition, diligent work, and training, TOUGHBUILT is proud to see Max take this essential step in his career with our Pro-grade ethos backing him up,” offered Kam Diba, Chief Creator and Chief Marketing Officer TOUGBUILT. “We are excited to stand with him as he celebrates this landmark achievement and breaks new ground with NASCAR.”



Mike Francis, CEO of Distributed Ledger Inc. | BolsaDX offered, "We have been watching Max rise through the ranks over the last year and a half as he continues to push new boundaries with every race,” he said. “The Distributed Ledger Inc. and BolsaDX teams couldn’t be prouder of Max and his accomplishments. We wish him and his team the best of luck this weekend in Charlotte.”



A three-year partner of Gutiérrez, TekNekk LLC. also makes the jumps to Trucks.



“TekNekk.com is a remote-control parental app that protects a child's spine, mind and safety, and a proud sponsor of Max Gutierrez for three seasons,” explained TekNekk LLC CEO Troy Wilke.



“Max will debut in one of NASCAR’s National Divisions on May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We are excited to see him continue to represent our product in the United States. Everyone at TekNekk.com wishes Max and AM Racing the best of luck.”



GoGig who joined the partnership lineup for Gutiérrez in February at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway will also adorn its logo on the No. 37 AM Racing Chevrolet Silverado RST.



"GoGig is proud to sponsor Max Gutierrez and the Toughbuilt car for Max’s debut,” sounded GoGig Founder & CEO Chris Hodges. “GoGig's founding principle was to remove bias and promote diversity + inclusion in the hiring process for job seekers by allowing them to remain anonymous.



“The entire GoGig team couldn't be prouder to represent Max and his Mexican heritage in the same manner for this upcoming race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”



Veteran AM Racing crew chief Jamie Jones will serve as crew chief for Gutiérrez at Charlotte on Friday night. The two worked together in two ARCA Menards Series races earlier this season at Daytona and most recently at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway where the Mexico City, Mexico native produced an impressive 10th place finish after starting 24th.



“We are thrilled to be a part of Max’s next chapter in making the transition to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” said AM Racing team principal Kevin Cywinski.



“Through our great relationship with Rette Jones Racing Development, we have been able to have some success with Max this year and we look forward to continuing his steady progression and success in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series not only at Charlotte but other races in 2022.”



In addition to TOUGHBUILT. TekNekk and Jimmy Morales Escuderia TELMEX | TELCEL, Distributed Ledger Inc. (DLI), GoGig, Ford Performance, Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Jones Group Demolition and Abatement and JRi Shocks join the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as partners on Friday night.



In 11 career ARCA Menards Series East starts, Gutiérrez has one win, three top-five and six top-10 finishes and hoists a series’ average finish of 9.3 over three years.



In seven career premier ARCA Menards Series starts, the 19-year-old has one top-10 and carries a series’ average finish of 16.0 over three years.



For more on Max Gutiérrez, please visit maxgutierrez.com, like him on Facebook (Max Gutierrez Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@maxgutierrezmx).



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.



The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 10th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 8:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).



AM Racing PR