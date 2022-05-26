Lawless Alan - North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

Alan on making his debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “I’m looking forward to my first race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Niece Motorsports and the No. 45 AUTOParkit team. It’s a very tricky track to get an understanding of, but I’m confident we’ll be able to dial in our Chevrolet Silverado during practice Friday as I get a feel for the track. I’m excited for the challenge ready for a bounce-back performance Friday night in Charlotte.”

Alan at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Alan makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday night.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last Time Out (SpeedyCash.com 220 – Start: 35th / Finish: 30th): Alan started in the back of the field after the No. 45 team was forced to make adjustments following practice Friday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway and came away with a 29th-place finish in Stage One. Alan wheeled the No. 45 Chevrolet to a 30th-place finish in Stage Two and got back on the lead lap after receiving the free pass following a caution on lap 85. He continued to battle the rest of the night before coming away with a 30th-place finish.

Alan remains the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points leader entering the tenth race of the season with a two-point lead over Corey Heim.

