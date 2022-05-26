Ross Chastain - North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

Chastain on making his fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start of the 2022 season at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Our No. 41 Worldwide Express team is looking forward to building on the strong runs we’ve had this week in Charlotte. The intermediate package we have at Niece Motorsports has shown a lot of speed and it’s only a matter of improving the end result. I know the hard-working people at Niece Motorsports will have a fast Chevrolet Silverado prepared for us. I’m looking forward to having another shot to run up front with Worldwide Express and the Georgia Watermelon Association on board.”

Worldwide Express Expands Partnership with Niece Motorsports, Ross Chastain: Niece Motorsports and two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Ross Chastain have announced a partnership, with Worldwide Express, joining the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado entry for four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races during the 2022 season beginning at Darlington Raceway.

Worldwide Express, along with its sister brands of GlobalTranz and Unishippers, currently serve as the full-season, primary partners of Niece Motorsports’ No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Dean Thompson.

Worldwide Express and Trackhouse Racing recently announced a multi-year partnership that spans 21 NASCAR Cup Series races during the 2022 and 2023 seasons for Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet and Daniel Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet.

Chastain at Charlotte Motor Speedway (NCWTS): Chastain makes his sixth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday night and his third for Niece Motorsports. He has a pair of top-10 finishes at Charlotte and an average finishing position of 16.8 across five starts while leading a total of 16 laps.

Chastain has made four starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and 11 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He has one top-five and one top-10 finishes in the Xfinity Series to his credit and has led 69 laps across those 11 starts. Chastain sat on the pole for the 2020 Xfinity Series event and led 68 laps en route to a fourth-place finish.

Friday night’s race at Charlotte marks Chastain’s 99th career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, a career that includes three wins (Kansas 2019, Gateway 2019, Pocono 2019), 17 top-fives, and 42 top-10s.

On the Truck: Chastain will pilot the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway with associate sponsorship from the Georgia Watermelon Association.

Last Time Out (SpeedyCash.com 220 – Start: 14th / Finish: 12th): Chastain wheeled the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet into the top-10 by lap six before settling for a 13th-place finish in Stage One. Following a four tire stop at the stage break, Chastain made his way back into the top-10 to pick up a ninth-place result in Stage Two.

After gaining three spots on pit road prior to the start of the final stage, Chastain restarted fifth and made his way up to third before the caution came out at lap 105. The No. 41 team opted to come down pit road for fuel only and battled with teammate Carson Hocevar for the lead on the ensuing restart. Chastain fell back to 15th on the second-to-last restart following a caution on lap 127 but managed to come away with a 12th-place result Friday night.

Niece Motorsports PR