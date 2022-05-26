Kris Wright - North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

Wright on making his second start at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “I am pumped to race in my hometown over Memorial Day weekend. I always find myself enjoying this week in Charlotte.”

“F.N.B. Corporation is returning this weekend for this race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway – in one of their biggest markets. It is always rewarding to race in front of our partners and their friends and family. The No. 44 Niece Motorsports team has been hard at work to put on a good show this week.”

Wright at Charlotte Motor Speedway: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series appearance at the 1.5-mile quad-oval track, located on the outskirts of the Queen City of Charlotte. The Wexford, Pa., – native has one start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, with a 23rd-place finish on May 28, 2021.

On the Truck: Wright debuts a new refreshed F.N.B. Corporation paint scheme for Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last Time Out (SpeedyCash.com 220 – Start: 16th / Finish: 35th): Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 America’s Auto Auction Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports, finished in the 35 th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 on Friday, May 20, at the Texas Motor Speedway, located in Fort Worth. Wright started in the 16th-place in the 36-truck field. At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 35 he was in the 32nd-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 70, Wright held the 31st-place. On Lap 106, in Turn 2, Wright’s tire was cut and he hit the Turn 3 wall while in the 29th-place. Wright was scored as high as the 16th-place at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Niece Motorsports PR