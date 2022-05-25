GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Charlotte

- About ChannelAdvisor: ChannelAdvisor is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers, including many in automotive parts and accessories, depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more.
- About Auto Parts 4Less: The Auto Parts 4Less Group is the world's first dedicated marketplace for automotive parts only, finally an easy to use website for only automotive parts! All automotive parts needs - car, truck, boat, RV, power sports, motorcycle, etc. Visit AutoParts4Less.com to view their full selection of parts for every type of vehicle.
- Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 330 under the lights on Friday night. This Chevrolet has been raced twice this year with Wood at Atlanta Motor Speedway where it finished 13th and Darlington Raceway where it finished 17th. Zane Smith won at Michigan International Speedway driving this chassis in 2020.
- Sunoco ROTY Update: In the series' most recent event at Texas Motor Speedway, Jack Wood brought his No. 24 Chevrolet home with a 16th place result, finishing second highest out of all Sunoco Rookie of the Year contenders. Wood continues to sit third in the rookie standings, now only thirteen points behind leader Lawless Alan.
- JW Quote: "Personally, I really like racing at Charlotte because I feel that the layout really suits my driving style. This track is home to our NASCAR industry as a whole, and it's great to run in front of the hometown fans. Last year, I was fortunate to run in two races at the speedway with my GMS Racing team, and I think that having that experience will be a big help this weekend. We were able to contend up front during the ARCA race and ran top-15 in the truck, so I have some solid confidence heading into this week."