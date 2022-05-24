Black's Tire Partners With Tanner Gray at Charlotte

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is excited to welcome Black's Tire back to the No. 15 Ford F-150, sponsoring NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Tanner Gray for the third time in 2022.

As the Carolinas premier tire dealer with over 60 North and South Carolina locations, Black's Tire will grace the No. 15 F-150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, right in the organization's backyard. In the wake of National Car Care Month, the duo will head into Charlotte as a fitting combination.

Gray has piloted the Black's Tire F-150 twice in 2022, scoring a season-high finish of fourth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. In addition, he recorded a 21st-place finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April, carrying the familiar BTS colors.

The 23-year-old currently sits 11th in the NCWTS standings, 35 points outside the playoff cut line with seven races remaining in the regular season.

"After our top-five performance at Daytona, I'm excited to have the opportunity to chase another strong finish alongside Black's Tire," said Gray. "Martinsville didn't go the way we had hoped, but that has made the team and I more motivated to bring home a good result for Ricky Benton and the rest of the BTS family at Charlotte."

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on May 27. Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network.

