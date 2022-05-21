Saturday, May 21

Lawless Alan - SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Recap

NASCAR Truck Series News
NK Photography Photo

Start: 35th

Finish: 30th

Driver Point Standings: 21st

Owner Point Standings: 23rd

 

Race Rundown - No. 45 MG Machinery Chevrolet Silverado

Alan started in the back of the field after the No. 45 team was forced to make adjustments following practice Friday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway and came away with a 29th-place finish in Stage One. Alan wheeled the No. 45 Chevrolet to a 30th-place finish in Stage Two and got back on the lead lap after receiving the free pass following a caution on lap 85. He continued to battle the rest of the night before coming away with a 30th-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR

Speedway Digest Staff

