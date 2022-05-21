NCWTS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway

Ryan Preece, No. 17 Morton Buildings Ford F-150 Start: 5th Stage 1: 1st Stage 2: 1st Finish: 3rd Ryan Preece was the highest qualifying Ford driver by way of his fifth-place qualifying lap. He wasted no time charging forward to second and briefly took the lead on lap 15 before taking command of the race convincingly on lap 20 en route to victories in Stages 1 and 2. On the final stage restart, the Morton Buildings truck sustained left rear bumper damage that led to a pit stop under yellow to reattach the bumper. Preece restarted 23rd and battled all the way back to third for his second top-five of the 2022 season; he continued his streak of a top-10 in every Truck Series start of his career.