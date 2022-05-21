Carson Hocevar - SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Recap

Start: 20th

Finish: 4th

Driver Point Standings: 8th

Owner Point Standings: 8th

Race Rundown – No. 42 Sparco Chevrolet Silverado

After starting in the back half of the field Friday night, Hocevar battled a loose-handling truck in the opening laps and brought his No. 42 Sparco Silverado to pit road during the first caution on lap nine for adjustments. Hocevar restarted 32nd and made his way through the field to 19th by the end of Stage One.

The No. 42 team opted for right side tires only at the stage break and restarted 13th before ultimately earning an 11th-place finish in Stage Two. Following a four-tire stop at the stage break, Hocevar made his way into the top-10 for the first time before the decision to pit for fuel only under caution on lap 107 resulted in winning the race off pit road and restarting second.

On lap 111, Hocevar took the lead for the first of two times on the night before settling into second-place. After a pair of restarts with under ten laps to go, Hocevar challenged for the lead but was unable to regain the top spot to settle for a fourth-place finish – marking his third top-five of the season and third in the last four races.

Hocevar on his top-five at Texas: “We had such a fast No. 42 Sparco Chevrolet tonight. I wanted the win and I could see the lead, but I was just a little too tight on the final restart. The [No.] 4 [of John Hunter Nemechek] had me all jacked up so I was fortunate not to crash at the end. Overall it was a really good day for our Sparco Chevrolet. [Crew chief] Phil Gould and this Niece Motorsports crew never gave up. It just wasn’t meant to be but we maximized the day.”

Niece Motorsports PR