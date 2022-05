Quote: “We had a pretty decent night at Texas with all things considered. Our No. 24 Silverado RST showed some pretty good speed towards the end of the race, but it was very tough to pass. We were just too tight to take advantage of some of the trucks ahead of us, but I would say that we gave it our all and certainly got better as the race went on. For my first race at Texas, I can take away some positives and apply them as we move forward.”