Mechanical Gremlins Keep Autistic Driver Armani Williams From First Truck Series Start of 2022

Mechanical gremlins following NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway hindered Armani Williams, the first NASCAR Truck Series driver openly diagnosed on the autism spectrum and his Reaume Brothers Racing team from participating in qualifying Friday afternoon that ultimately left the team on the sidelines for tonight’s SpeedyCash.com 220.

With the support of IceCOLD Technology LLC. and The Doug Flutie Foundation for Autism Inc., Williams, a native of Detroit, Michigan was hopeful to make his second Truck Series start of his career in the Lone Star state but the hiccups Friday will postpone his 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut to another race soon.

“I am so appreciative of my Reaume Brothers Racing team for their hard work on Friday, but unfortunately following practice we encountered a mechanical problem with our No. 43 IceCOLD Technology LLC. | The Doug Flutie Foundation for Autism Inc. Toyota Tundra that hindered us from qualifying and ultimately making the race,” said Williams.

“I hate it for everyone who was very much looking forward to seeing our No. 43 IceCOLD Technology LLC. | The Doug Flutie Foundation for Autism Inc. Toyota Tundra on the track under the lights on Friday night. I appreciate the continued support of my fans, my family, my friends, my team and most importantly my partners who continue to stand by me.

"We will further diagnose what happened in practice, correct it, and return to the track soon and try again. This is just another chapter in my story and one that will keep me motivated to look ahead and not behind.”

Williams, 22, graduated to the Truck Series after stints in the premier ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West and the Canadian-based NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

For more on Armani Williams, please visit teamarmaniracing.com, like him on Facebook (Team Armani Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@TeamArmaniRacin).

Visit Reaume Bros Racing on Facebook (Reaume Bros Racing), follow them on Twitter (@rbr_teams) and Instagram (@rbr_teams).

RBR PR