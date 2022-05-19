Kris Wright - SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Advance

Wright on making his second start at Texas Motor Speedway: “I’m excited to get back to one of my favorite 1.5-mile tracks, especially with our new partner, America’s Auto Auction, onboard the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado. The Niece Motorsports No. 44 team is looking to pair our speed with a well-executed race.”

Wright at Texas Motor Speedway: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series appearance at the 1.5-mile oval track. The Wexford, Pa., – native has one start at the Texas Motor Speedway, with a 22nd-place finish on June 12, 2021.

On the Truck: Wright will run the America’s Auto Auction red, white, and blue Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway.

Last Time Out (Heart of America – Start: 21st / Finish: 32nd): Wright finished in the 25th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart Of America 200 on Saturday, May 14, at the Kansas Speedway, located in Kansas City, Kan. Wright started in the 24th-place in the 35-truck field. At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 30 he was in the 26th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 60, Wright held the 26 th-place. On Lap 91, Wright was involved in an incident in Turn 2. Wright was scored as high as the 20th-place at the Kansas Speedway.

Niece Motorsports PR