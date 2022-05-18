Zane Smith Looks for Speedy Cash Trifecta Friday Night

It will be the perfect night if Zane Smith and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 team can pull off the Speedy Cash trifecta. Smith will be attempting to win his series-leading fourth win of the season in the SpeedyCash.com 220, in the SpeedyCash.com livery and land in Speedy Cash Victory Lane at the Texas Motor Speedway.



“That will be fun,” stated Smith. “I know that we have been trying to get the Speedy Cash colors in Victory Lane at Texas. Todd and the team had great runs, have been close, and hopefully we can get it done Friday night. Our Speedy Cash truck looks great, and I think we will be fast. Hopefully, everything comes together. We are going to work hard to make it happen.”



Smith heads into the mile-and-a-half Texas Motor Speedway third in the driver standings and currently leads the NASCAR Playoff bracket. The team hopes now to gain more points in the driver standings.



“We need to gain more points to win the regular season,” Smith stated. “Obviously, winning helps. But we want to keep piling on stage points. Chris (Lawson) and the team have been awesome at doing that for us. We want to keep doing it.”



Smith and the No. 38 SpeedyCash.com Ford F-150 will hit the track on Friday for the Speedy Cash 220 at Texas Motor Speedway with the green flag dropping at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1.



FRM PR