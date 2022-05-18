Chandler Smith - No. 18 iBUYPOWER Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Texas Preview

We are halfway through the regular season. Assess your season so far.

“For the most part it has been really, really, good. It’s definitely been a lot better than the first half of the last season we had, which is really big for us. Going into the season we said we had a lot of momentum, we just won Phoenix and we need to start on a high note and keep that trend going all the way to the playoffs. That was our mentality and that is what we’ve been doing for sure. We had a couple of pretty rough races before Kansas, but other than that we’ve been really good every time we’ve showed up at the race track in our Tundra and you can’t ask for more than that, honestly.”

With the success you’ve had already this season on mile-and-a-half tracks are you looking forward to going to Texas?

“Yeah, for sure. I feel like our mile-and-a-half package as a whole and also myself getting the experience that I have at mile-and-a-halves is starting to pay off and starting to show a little bit more as well. Really happy to have iBUYPOWER on the truck this weekend and really looking forward to having our truck just as fast as their gaming PC’s.”

How does Texas compare to the other mile-and-a-half tracks on the Truck Series schedule?