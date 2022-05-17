Corey Heim - No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Texas Preview

This will be your first time racing at Texas in any series, how do you prepare for a new track?

“It’s definitely tough, I’ve had to prepare for a new track several times last year and have been to some new tracks again this year. Texas is definitely pretty unique -- it got repaved I believe four or five years ago -- and it’s definitely a little bit different than your average mile-and-a-half racetrack. KBM has had a lot of success there in the past, so I’m confident they are going to bring me a really good JBL Tundra TRD Pro there.”

“For sure, John Hunter had a ton off success there last year – he won the truck race I believe and the Xfinity Series race, so I’ll be able to lean on him. Chandler (Smith) has been there a couple times as well and has had a lot of speed and Kyle (Busch) has had a lot of success there in the past. Being a part of this organization at KBM and being able to lean on so many people that have had success at certain race tracks, especially Texas coming this weekend is definitely key.”

Despite not having the result to show for it, can you take some positives out of the speed you showed at Kansas last week?