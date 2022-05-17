DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Texas Motor Speedway

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Ford Performance F-150
- Hailie Deegan will strap in for her second career appearance at Texas Motor Speedway for Friday's SpeedyCash.com 220.
- Deegan will look to build off the momentum of last week's effort at Kansas Speedway, as the No. 1 team tied their season-high with a 17th-place finish.
- In her lone visit to Texas Motor Speedway, the 20-year-old qualified 12th and had a likely top-10 finish slip away following a late tire puncture.
- Statistically, Texas is Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr.'s most successful track, having won six times, netting 12 top-fives, 14 top-tens, and two poles in 28 Truck Series appearances.
