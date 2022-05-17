DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Texas Motor Speedway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Tanner Gray will make his ninth NCWTS start of the 2022 season and third career start at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night.

In his three appearances at the 1.5-mile oval, Gray has two consecutive top-10s and led seven laps in last year's ninth-place effort.

Following last week's 18th-place finish, the 23-year-old driver maintained the 11th spot in the series standings and is 20 points behind Matt Crafton for the final playoff spot.

Across the top three national series, Jerry Baxter has 29 races to his credit with 15 of those coming in the Truck Series. In those 15 races, drivers guided by Baxter have accrued two top-fives and eight top-10s with Daniel Suarez finishing second twice in 2015.

