Montucky Cold Snacks Renews Sponsorship with Spencer Boyd and Adds Primary Race

Montucky Cold Snacks, the unofficial official beer of Montana, has renewed their support of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Driver, Spencer Boyd. Included in the 2022 campaign will be the brand’s first ever primary paint scheme with their iconic Montana mountain vista gracing the sides of Boyd’s No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado at Texas Motor Speedway.



Montucky Cold Snacks joined the team in 2021 as an associate sponsor.



“You know you have reached a certain level as a professional race car driver when you get a contract that includes which drink you celebrate with in victory lane,” said a beaming 26-year-old Boyd. “I’m stoked about the things we have planned with Montucky this year. We kick it off with a tailgate party at Atlanta Motor Speedway, then move to a bunch of appearances and giveaways, and the highlight is definitely having that horse riding with me at Texas for All-Star Weekend!”



The No. 12 hauler of Young’s Motorsports transports the secret stash of Original Cold Snack Lager as well as Montucky’s Grapefruit Seltzer to each track conspicuously and simply labeled ‘Victory Lane’.



“I am very passionate about snacking, (drinking cold snacks that is), good times, and doing good,” said Jeremy Gregory, Co-Founder of Montucky Cold Snacks. “There aren’t many platforms larger than what NASCAR has to offer, so I’m beyond proud to showcase what a couple of guys here in Big Sky Country have started. I can’t wait to see more pictures of NASCAR fans snacking at the track!”



Montucky Cold Snacks can currently be found in 24 states including many with NASCAR tracks like Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas.



Boyd added, “I’m 100% all-in for a good time with Montucky. You’ve got to be 21 though and you have to snack responsibly. As it says on their boxes ‘don’t be a jerk’ and let’s all get to the next race together.”



Montucky Snackers visiting www.montuckycoldsnacks.com can use code SpencerSnacks15 for a 15% discount on swag and contributions to charities of Spencer’s choosing throughout the year. Plus, they can find the closest Montucky retailer in their area.

Spencer Boyd PR