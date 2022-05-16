Mental Skills Training App Sevwins Partners with Jack Wood At Texas Motor Speedway

GMS Racing is proud to announce a new partnership with Sevwins, a mental skills training app that offers unique coaching centered around athlete's minds rather than their bodies. The app will serve as Wood's primary partner for the upcoming NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Sevwins challenges athletes to better themselves in every facet of life - whether that be exercising their mind and growing their vocabulary from reading, or by giving back to the community that they are a part of. Essentially, their coaching prompts athletes to focus on themselves for one minute every day to prepare their minds for success in competition and life. The app has helped thousands of athletes excel in their field, in addition to improving GPA scores and overall happiness.

Jack Wood is an active user on the Sevwins platform, and attributes some of his ability on track to lessons learned from the app. “The first step to bring your best at something is to get better every day. Sevwins has allowed me to focus on my skill sets to constantly improve, push myself, and strive for more. I truly believe it has been instrumental to my growth as a professional race car driver.” said the driver.

This weekend's race will mark Wood's first start at the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth, so having the ability to train himself from a mental aspect is crucial. Coaching from Sevwins will play a key role in his pre-race preparation.

Matt French, Co-Founder of Sevwins, looks forward to partnering with the team, stating this ahead of the announcement: “As a Sevwins cofounder and college coach, I have had the opportunity to work with hundreds of professional and amateur athletes. From the moment I met Jack, I knew he was different. He’s as charismatic and thoughtful as they come. He has vision on the track and in life. Jack is a perfect match for Sevwins and the example of what’s possible when you link preparation with being in the moment, followed by reflection. He is the definition of ‘1% BETTER TODAY’. We are thrilled about the opportunity to learn from Jack’s experiences as one of the premier Sevwins Athletes.”

The No. 24 Sevwins Chevrolet Silverado RST will make its on-track debut in the SpeedyCash.com 200 on Friday, May 20th. Be sure to stay in touch with Jack Wood by following him along across all social media platforms at his official handle @DriverJackWood.

GMS Racing PR