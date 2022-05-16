Late Race Flat Tire Spoils Strong Run for Heim

· At the stage break, Heim communicated his JBL Tundra was “a little free in and tight off for most of the second stage.”

· Heim came down pit road for four tires, fuel, and a wedge adjustment to correct the handling issues and would restart the Final Stage in third.

· The Georgia native continued his strong run within the top five throughout the Final Stage but continued to deal with handling issues as he came over the radio and said his No. 51 Tundra was “too free here” with 56 laps remaining.

· The handling issues eventually caught up with the No. 51 team as Heim got into the outside wall on lap 100 and again on lap 105 which would cut down his front right tire, forcing Heim to bring his JBL Tundra down pit road for an unscheduled pit stop.

· Just 10 laps later Heim had another tire go down, forcing another unscheduled pit stop for the No. 51 team.