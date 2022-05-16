Nemechek Earns Sixth-Place Finish at Kansas

· Nemechek once again brought his No. 4 Tundra TRD Pro down pit road at the stage break for four tires, fuel, and a wedge adjustment.

· On the restart, the talented wheelman made a three-wide move to the middle and made his way from seventh to third before the field came back around to the start-finish line.

· Midway through the Final Stage, Nemechek communicated that his Mobil 1 Tundra was “two-thirds of the way where I need it to be” while running in third.

· As the fourth and final caution of the night came out on Lap 123, Nemechek was scored in second, putting him on the front row of the ensuing restart.

· Race leader Zane Smith took the inside lane for the restart, as Nemechek elected the outside with Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) Chandler Smith lined up behind him.

· As the field came through the restart zone, Nemechek was unable to get a good jump and spun his tires, ultimately falling back sixth as the field came back around.