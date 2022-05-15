Kris Wright - Heart of America 200 Race Recap

Start: 24th

Finish: 25th

Driver Point Standings: 23rd

Owner Point Standings: 28th

Race Rundown – No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado

Wright and the No. 44 Big Dog Energy team battled through traffic in the early stages of Saturday night’s Heart of America 200, resulting in a 26th-place finish in Stage One. Despite running a lap down, Wright continued to battle and came away with a 26th-place finish in Stage Two.

After suffering right side damage from contact with the outside wall, the caution waved on lap 90 for Wright, negating the No. 44 team from receiving the free pass to get back on the lead lap. Wright was black-flagged on lap 131 after having too many crew members over the wall during a pit stop to continue repairs to the right rear, resulting in a 25th-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR