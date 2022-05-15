Dean Thompson - Heart of America 200 Race Recap

Start: 19th

Finish: 22nd

Driver Point Standings: 24th

Owner Point Standings: 29th

Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Thompson wheeled the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet in the top-20 for a majority of Stage One Saturday night to turn in a 19th-place finish in the opening stage. Following a four tire stop at the stage break, Thompson continued to run steadily for another 19th-place result in Stage Two.

While running 18th in the closing laps, Thompson got loose off of turn two and went for a spin on the backstretch to bring out the caution. The No. 40 team brought Thompson to pit road for four fresh tires following the incident, resulting in a 22nd-place finish.

Thompson on his run at Kansas: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet started the night battling a tight-handling condition but we made the right adjustments throughout the race to get us in a good spot. We ended up being too loose on the final run, but the speed was there. Thanks to Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, and Unishippers for all of their efforts this weekend in Kansas.”

Niece Motorsports PR