NCWTS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Ford Performance F-150 Start: 18th Finish: 17th Hailie Deegan qualified 18th for the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway. The Ford Performance F-150 fired off tight but settled into 17th as she found a comfortable line along the top of the racetrack.

At the conclusion of Stage 1, Deegan radioed to her crew, mentioning her car had sprung loose as the run wore on, noting that the team needed to find more speed in the center of the corners.

The 20-year-old settled into a rhythm during Stage 2, climbing as high as 14th before a caution would bring the field back down pit road. Despite noting the balance has been the best it felt all night, an uncontrolled tire on behalf the No. 42 in the neighboring pit stall found its way into Deegan’s pit box, slowing her crew down on the stop.

Restarting in the 20th position, Deegan would battle the track as it transitioned from day into night, negatively affecting the handling as she searched for speed in the mid-field.

After a caution with less than 15 to go, crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. brought the No. 1 back down pit road for a splash of gas and four scuffed tires. Restarting 19th, Deegan would climb to 17th before the checkered fell on the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway.