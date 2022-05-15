Sunday, May 15

GMS Racing NCWTS Kansas I Race Recap

NASCAR Truck Series News
Sunday, May 15 18
NK Photography Photo

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 21ST

FINISH: 3RD

POINTS: 9TH

Quote: "Man, we really weren't all that fast when we unloaded for practice and qualifying, but we were able to make huge gains during the race. My crew chief Charles Denike did a great job adjusting on my No. 23 Chevy all night, and it put us in contention near the finish. I feel that we really hit on some great speed over the last two stops, and our restarts were crucial at the end there. I'm very thankful to my whole crew at GMS Racing and my supporters in Champion Power Equipment for enabling us to race, and I look forward to building towards more strong runs in the future."
 

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 13TH

FINISH: 26TH

POINTS: 28TH

Quote: “Trying night for our No. 24 team tonight. I thought that we showed some great promise in practice and qualifying earlier today, but it was super difficult to pass during the race so we kind of found ourselves in a bind. Right when we were catching our stride, we had to fight through two loose wheels, pitting under green and killing any shot of a decent run that we had going for us. I'm proud of my crew for making some good adjustments to find speed, and it seems that we are knocking on the door of some good runs. We just need to pull it all together and we will have a good finish."

GMS Racing PR

