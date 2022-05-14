Road Ranger as Primary Partner of Ty Majeski’s No. 66 Toyota Tundra Trd Pro in Nascar Camping World Truck Series Races

Road Ranger has partnered with ThorSport Racing to serve as the primary partner on the No. 66 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for multiple NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races starting at Texas Motor Speedway.

"The Partnership with ThorSport Racing is an exciting new journey that we are thrilled to embark on. Ty is someone we are especially excited to partner with, as his career in NASCAR Truck series racing is kicking into high gear - just like ours! By the end of 2022, we plan to expand from 43 to 54 locations. The future growth plans do not stop there. Just like Ty’s career, we believe the sky's the limit,” said Marko Zaro, CEO at Road Ranger.

With 43 travel stops across seven states, Road Ranger today stands as the fourth-largest travel center chain in the United States. Road Ranger proudly serves professional drivers, motorists, and travelers throughout the mid-continental United States. Locations can be conveniently found on major highways in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas, and Texas. As the plan for growth continues, they will soon expand to neighboring states.

“With the launch of our new Ranger Rewards Loyalty App, we figured there was no better time to reach out to the most brand-loyal fans in the world - NASCAR fans of course! I think I speak for my entire team when I say that we are beyond ready and excited to partner with ThorSport Racing and Ty Majeski. As Road Ranger continues to expand our fuel network, our focus on customer-centric marketing that is designed solely around the customer's needs and interests is a top priority. We look forward to paying it forward to our loyal customers through in-app sweepstakes, Race Weekend Giveaway packages, free promotional gear, and bonus points,” said Ryan Arnold, VP of Marketing.

With seven races complete in the 2022 season, Majeski has two top-five, four top-10 finishes, and 22 laps led in addition to his pole award at Daytona International Speedway.

“Being from Wisconsin, I could not be more thrilled to partner with Road Ranger, a Midwest-based company. Building a partnership with not only the Road Ranger brand, but the individuals at Road Ranger has been a great experience so far. I am looking forward to representing them on and off the racetrack,” said Majeski.

"Like Road Ranger, Ty has a remarkably interesting story. He is a hardworking individual who cares about small things. When we visited the ThorSport Headquarters, Ty was there working on his truck - engineering, designing and perfecting. At Road Ranger, we have the same mindset. Every little detail matters. From convenience to customer service, we believe success is built on perfecting the small things. NASCAR is the perfect place to showcase our brand and our commitment to our customers." - Ryan Arnold, VP of Marketing.

Catch all the racing action from Kansas Speedway Saturday, May 14. Race coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN).