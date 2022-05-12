Decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel -- ThorSport

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of a race disqualification penalty issued on May 6, 2022 to owner Rhonda Thorson and driver Matt Crafton.
The penalty concerns the following sections in the 2022 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 14.17.3.2.1.2.A Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights.
Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:
- That the Appellants did not violate the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice.
- That the Panel rescinds the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR.
The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:
- Mr. Dixon Johnston
- Mr. Tom DeLoach
- Mr. Hunter Nickell
As this is a Race Disqualification Appeal, pursuant to Section 11.25.f, the decision of the Panelists will be considered final.
NASCAR PR