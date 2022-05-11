Dean Thompson - Heart of America 200 Race Advance

Thompson on making his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Debut at Kansas: “It’s a big confidence-booster to go to a track for the first time this year that I’ve already raced at. Our Niece Motorsports No. 40 Worldwide Express team is excited to keep the momentum rolling into Kansas with our sights set on a top-10 finish.”

Thompson at Kansas Speedway: Thompson makes his first-career start at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Friday night.

Thompson ran to an eighth-place finish after starting 12th in last October’s ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers paint scheme on display for Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas.

Last Time Out (Dead On Tools 200 – Start: 33rd / Finish: 14th): Thompson and the No. 40 team’s strategy of staying out while the leaders pitted during the second caution of the night positioned them in ninth-place at the halfway point in Stage One before holding on for a 21st-place finish in the stage on old tires. Thompson continued to battle in the middle of the field in the second stage, crossing the line 26th.

The No. 40 team continued to make adjustments throughout the night and steadily made its way up the leaderboard over the course of several restarts, culminating in a 14th-place finish and his third Sunoco Rookie of the Race honor this season.

Niece Motorsports PR