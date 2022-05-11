NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Kansas Speedway

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Ford Performance F-150
- Hailie Deegan returns to Kansas Speedway for the eighth contest of 2022, marking the first appearance with Ford Performance as the No. 1 team's primary sponsor this season.
- The Temecula, CA native made her first-ever NCWTS appearance at the facility in 2020, scoring a 16th place finish — the highest result for a female in her series debut.
- Kansas Speedway has historically been one of the stronger tracks for the 20-year-old, averaging a finish of 14.5 throughout her young career.
- Veteran Crew Chief Mike Hillman has seen a plethora of success at the 1.5-mile oval, taking home a win, five top-fives, and ten top-10s across his 17 career appearances.
