NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Kansas Speedway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Tanner Gray heads into Saturday's Heart of America 200 looking to right the ship on the 2022 season after getting caught up in a multi-truck incident at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway last Friday that ended his race after 98 laps.

After seven rounds, the Ford Performance driver sits on the bubble spot for the Truck Series playoffs in 10th, 17 points above the cut line.

Historically, tracks between one and two miles in length have suited Gray's driving style well. He has three top-fives and nine top-10s including a top-five run at Kansas in 2020.

In eight races at Kansas, a truck crew chiefed by Jerry Baxter has only finished outside the top-10 on two occasions with the last time being 2014. In those eight races, Baxter's average finish is 8.3.

Click here for Gray's career statistics.